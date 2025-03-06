Annual fishing license on sale from now until the end of March

COLORADO — From now until March 31, you get an annual fishing license! Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says so far, they have stocked 90 million fish across the state.

You can view the license prices below:



Adult Fishing License: $42.91

Senior Fishing License: $11.73

Youth Fishing License (ages 16-17): $11.73

Children under 16: free

Additionally, if you are between the ages of 18 and 64, you will need to buy a nonrefundable annual habitat stamp for $12.47. You will also need the following:

government issued ID

proof of residency

social security or taxpayer identification number

habitat stamp

To purchase a license, visit CPW's website.

