"An opportunity to take that power back," First pride parade since the the Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS— Pikes Peak Pride is hosting the first pride event since the Club Q shooting last November.

Events are all weekend long from 10am to 7pm. The parade starts at 11am Sunday at Acacia Park and goes to the Pioneers Museum.

Organizers invite you to come out— rain or shine.

"Can't have a rainbow without the rain," said the Pikes Peak Pride volunteer director Johnny Tippetts.

There will be moment of silence at 11:56 to recognize the first 911 call that came in the night of November 19th.

"Not only just remember but mourn and just have a space where we can recognize the tragedy that happened and kind of create a moment of healing for the community," said Tippetts.

This year's Pikes Peak Pride Fest and Parade will also be the first to be held in Colorado Springs in June, which is pride month. In the past, these events were in July.

Many downtown Colorado Springs businesses put out pride flags to help create an environment where everyone feels welcome.

"I've had such an outpouring from local businesses wanting to be here, wanting to support," said Tippetts.

Solar Roast Coffee keeps its pride flags up year round.

"Club Q took a very personal toll on me, its just unbelievable to think that that hatred even exists here and this pride festival, I think is really an opportunity to take that power back," said supervisor Jazz Sanchez.

While this weekend's pride event will be a time to reflect on the lives lost at Club Q. It will also be a time to celebrate the progress Colorado Springs made toward becoming a more inclusive community.

"The growth that has happened over the last 3,4 years has been incredible, I don't have to go to Denver anymore to find community," said Tippetts.

