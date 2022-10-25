An inmate could face charges for breaking his cell window, according to PCSO

PUEBLO — Michael Bundy, who was arrested on Sept. 16, could now face additional charges for breaking his cell window to potentially bring in contraband, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

A Pueblo County Sheriff's Detention Deputy heard a noise they believed to be coming from outside the jail around midnight Monday morning.

The noise sounded like a rock hitting a metal grate outside of the jail, according to the deputy. Acting on their instinct, they investigated outside and found pieces of a window falling from an upper floor.

Additional Detention Deputies responded to the location and found a window in Bundy's jail cell that had a hole in it. Bundy was removed from his cell and moved to another as deputies searched him and his cell. No contraband was found, but deputies did find his mattress was torn and homemade rope.

“The awareness of the deputy to follow their instinct and investigate where the noise was coming from and the quick actions by deputies on the floor to locate the damaged window and isolate this inmate likely kept contraband from making its way into the jail,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “This was a great job by all involved.”

Below is a list of charges that Bundy is already facing:



1st Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer

1st Degree Assault

Menacing with a Deadly Weapon

Crimes Against At-Risk-Adult

Reckless Endangerment

Vehicular Eluding

Motor Vehicle Theft

Careless Driving

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Weapon Offense

1st Degree Criminal Trespass

