An individual is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Pueblo's Eastside Thursday afternoon

Pueblo Police presence at 4th and Joplin
A person was hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle following a police chase in Pueblo.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Nov 10, 2022
PUEBLO, CO — A person running from Pueblo Police is now in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened at around 4 p.m. Thursday between Iola Ave. and Joplin Ave. near Bradford Park on the Eastside of Pueblo.

Officers were checking out neighborhoods on the Eastside of Pueblo and talked to a person who was acting suspiciously. The person ran and was followed by police. The individual was struck by a vehicle near 4th St. and N. Joplin Ave.

The person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Pueblo Police are currently asking to avoid the area, as Hudson St. to Joplin Ave. along 4th St. are currently closed.

This is a developing story.
