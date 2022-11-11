An individual is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Pueblo's Eastside Thursday afternoon

PUEBLO, CO — A person running from Pueblo Police is now in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened at around 4 p.m. Thursday between Iola Ave. and Joplin Ave. near Bradford Park on the Eastside of Pueblo.

Officers were checking out neighborhoods on the Eastside of Pueblo and talked to a person who was acting suspiciously. The person ran and was followed by police. The individual was struck by a vehicle near 4th St. and N. Joplin Ave.

The person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Pueblo Police are currently asking to avoid the area, as Hudson St. to Joplin Ave. along 4th St. are currently closed.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area of E 4th St and Iola Ave. due to an Auto-Pedestrian Accident. Officers from the traffic unit are on-scene investigating.



More information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/oKjamnOOCg — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) November 10, 2022

This is a developing story.

