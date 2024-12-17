An eye in the sky: do Colorado Springs laws permit the flying of drones above private property?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An unexpected sight overhead as drone spotting in several East Coast states has gathered national attention.

"If my husband saw that thing flying overhead, he'd shoot it out of the sky," said Anne Robinson.

"I'd probably call local law enforcement," said Kenny Overton.

With this in mind, if one of these drones gets too close to your home, what can you do?

A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says there is no local law that makes it a crime to fly. They referred me to the FAA, which states on its website: "you can fly drones in most locations below 400 feet."

Airspace near the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport is off limits.

But for when a drone is over your house, the FAA's website states "drone pilots must operate without posing a hazard to people or property. It also says it does NOT regulate privacy, instead deferring to local laws, however, it advises you report any aircraft that appears to be flying dangerously.

"I guess it depends on the context," said Overton.

___





Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need. Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.