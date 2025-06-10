Amid Lake Pueblo drownings, Pueblo Fire officials urge water safety

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — It's Pueblo Waterworks Park's first full season with kayakers, tubers, and even surfers cooling off Monday afternoon at the new spot.

"It's just relaxing," said Surfer Ross Determan. "It's the one time like that actually get peace throughout the day."

Pueblo is where Determan learned to surf.

The new Waterworks Park was designed to keep river-goers safe with safeguards in place in case someone gets swept up in the current. But even here, Determan says unprepared swimmers can get in to trouble.

"I think this last weekend, we probably pulled 10 people out who were on tubes," he said. "Almost every day that I'm here, I see someone nearly drown."

Pueblo Fire Spokesman Tim Trujillo says a water rescue took place at the park earlier on Monday afternoon.

"They came over the edge up there. They both capsized, and it put them in the water," said Trujillo. "I would not recommend being in the water today (Monday)."

Trujillo said the water's current height is one main reason it's more dangerous than normal.

"Even in our dry creek beds right now, they're fully saturated because of the rainfall that we've had," he added.

But whether it's in this controlled part of the Arkansas, or Lake Pueblo, those tragic ends to a day on the water, or near scares, stem from one real place, no protective gear worn.

"Life jackets are essential. The river culture in Pueblo has to change, and we have to get comfortable with wearing those life jackets," said Trujillo.

