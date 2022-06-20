American Red Cross looking for volunteers to install smoke alarms

PUEBLO, CO — A group needs your help to make Pueblo homes safer.

The American Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help out in its Sound the Alarm event taking place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At least 150 smoke alarms will be installed inside homes.

"Every day seven people lose their life in a home fire and oftentimes it's because they don't have a working smoke alarm," said Bill Fortune with the American Red Cross.

If you want to be a volunteer, click here.

If you want a smoke alarm installed, click here.

