AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-month old in Aurora, possibly taken by non-custodial mother

AURORA, Colo. — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon in Aurora for a 10-month-old who may be with her non-custodial mother, Aurora police said.

According to the alert, A'myah Gordon, 10 months old, may be with Alexis Mears, 18, who is Gordon's non-custodial mother, police said.

Mears is only supposed to see Gordon during scheduled visitations, police said.

They may be in a white SUV and Aurora police said they are not sure if Mears is headed out of state.

Police said they are concerned for her mental health.

Aurora police said officers were called to the Aurora Public Library, located at 14949 E. Alameda Parkway, at 11:40 a.m. to investigate the case after Mears left with Gordon. They were last seen in the area around 10:45 a.m.

Gordon is described as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 1 foot, 7 inches and about 22 pounds.

Mears is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 110 pounds. It's not clear if she has taken the child before, police said.

Anybody who sees Gordon or Mears is asked to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-1870.