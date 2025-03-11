Watch Now
Almost 2,000 acre fire near Baca and Las Animas County line 100% contained

A fire that broke out near the Baca and Las Animas County line this afternoon is now 100% contained. The fire burned about 10 miles northeast of Kim.
Baca and Las Animas County Line Fire
Posted
and last updated

SOUTHERN COLORADO — An almost 2,000 acre fire near the Baca and Las Animas County line is now 100% contained, according to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD).

It happened around 4 p.m. on County Road Q.

The following agencies responded to the fire:

  • SVFD
  • Campo Volunteer Fire Department
  • Walsh Volunteer Fire Department
  • Kim Volunteer Fire Department
  • Pritchett Volunteer Fire Department
  • La Junta Fire Department
  • McClave Fire Department
  • Hasty Fire Department

According to SVFD, the fire was 100% contained around 8 p.m. They say there were no injuries and no damages to any structures.
___



____

