Almost 2,000 acre fire near Baca and Las Animas County line 100% contained

SOUTHERN COLORADO — An almost 2,000 acre fire near the Baca and Las Animas County line is now 100% contained, according to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD).
It happened around 4 p.m. on County Road Q.
The following agencies responded to the fire:
- SVFD
- Campo Volunteer Fire Department
- Walsh Volunteer Fire Department
- Kim Volunteer Fire Department
- Pritchett Volunteer Fire Department
- La Junta Fire Department
- McClave Fire Department
- Hasty Fire Department
According to SVFD, the fire was 100% contained around 8 p.m. They say there were no injuries and no damages to any structures.
