Almost 2,000 acre fire near Baca and Las Animas County line 100% contained

SOUTHERN COLORADO — An almost 2,000 acre fire near the Baca and Las Animas County line is now 100% contained, according to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD).

It happened around 4 p.m. on County Road Q.

The following agencies responded to the fire:



SVFD

Campo Volunteer Fire Department

Walsh Volunteer Fire Department

Kim Volunteer Fire Department

Pritchett Volunteer Fire Department

La Junta Fire Department

McClave Fire Department

Hasty Fire Department

According to SVFD, the fire was 100% contained around 8 p.m. They say there were no injuries and no damages to any structures.

