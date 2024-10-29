Alleged misconduct by Air Force men's soccer players under investigation

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The United States Air Force Academy's men's soccer team is under investigation for alleged misconduct.

The academy says eight players have been suspended as of October 23. They also say these suspensions may be revisited as the investigation into the alleged misconduct continues.

An Academy spokesperson released the following statement to News5 on Tuesday:

"The U.S. Air Force Academy is aware of reports regarding alleged misconduct by members of the men’s soccer team and has opened an investigation. Eight members have been suspended from the team, effective Oct. 23, 2024. The suspensions may be revisited as the investigation progresses. We take all allegations seriously, and due to the ongoing investigation the Academy cannot provide additional information." Lt. Col. Brian Maguire

