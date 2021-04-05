All-time records seen throughout Southern Colorado on Easter Sunday

We saw an unseasonably warm weekend and Easter Sunday, with several records broken in Southern Colorado.

On Sunday, April 4th, a new daily record of 79 degrees was set in Colorado Springs.

In Pueblo, we also set a new daily record of 86 degrees, smashing the old record of 81 degrees set back in 2000.

As you may already know, Easter Sunday's date varies year-to-year. It occurs on the first Sunday following the first full moon of the Spring Equinox.

KOAA weather Top-5 Warmest Easters on Record in Colorado Springs

In looking at the top-5 warmest Easters in Colorado Springs, this year's high of 79 degrees came within one degree of the warmest Easter on record.

The warmest ever occurred in 1982, when we topped out at 80 degrees.

KOAA weather Top-5 Warmest Easters on Record in Pueblo

In Pueblo, Easter Sunday's high temperature of 86 degrees is now tied for the second warmest on record.

The warmest happened nearly 40 years ago in 1982.

All other records in the top-5 in Pueblo are warmer than 80 degrees.

Other than a modest mid-week cool down, the outlook for the next seven days does favor above average temperatures.

Temperatures will be coolest Tuesday and Wednesday before warming back up this weekend.