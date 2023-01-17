All People's Breakfast and Unity March mark MLK Day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Martin Luther King Day was observed in Colorado Springs with the All People’s Breakfast and Unity March at Colorado College.

“Let me ask you, have you ever thought seriously about why you are alive at this time?,”said Colorado College Senior Vice President and Breakfast Keynote Speaker, Dr. Mike Edmonds.

He posed the question to provoke thought about living in a world changed decades earlier by Dr. King and other civil rights activists.

“Dr. King said, The time is always right. To do what's right,” said Edmonds.

He encouraged learning from a previous time so current time is not wasted.

“I'm alive at this time for a reason. And the same is true for you. You and I are alive at this time to do something in this time.

He said conflict and divides remain in our world and Dr. King’s example of non-violence, equity and respect still apply

“If we waste time, miss opportunities, someone will suffer and that someone could be us.”

