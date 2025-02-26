All northbound lanes of S. Nevada back open in Colorado Springs near I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Following months of traffic concerns on a busy Colorado Springs roadway, motorists will get some relief starting Wednesday morning.

The City of Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) are working on a project that aims to make traffic flow better from the southbound I-25 exit to Nevada Avenue and increase queuing capacity for left-turning vehicles from northbound Nevada Avenue to northbound I-25.

The project hit a major milestone Wednesday morning when all northbound lanes of S. Nevada were opened back up and a new traffic signal was installed at the Nevada and Brookside intersection.

"It's going to be heaven," assisting manager Eric Rizzuto at the nearby Midas said of lanes opening back up. "So I get at least once a day a customer saying 'oh my gosh you have to go halfway down the block, and come back up.' It's been a nightmare, so it's going to be great!"

The cost of the project is $9.1 million with funding coming from PPRTA as an A-list project. PPRTA utilizes voter-approved funds from a one-cent sales tax in the region. As of Wednesday, the project was on budget.

The project isn't finished. There will be detours in place for bicyclists and pedestrians as work continues:

Southbound South Tejon Street bicyclists should utilize the new bike ramp and sidewalk on the west side of S. Tejon Street from the I-25 northbound on-ramp to East Motor Way. Proceed to the existing bike lane south of the E. Motor Way intersection.

Northbound South Nevada Avenue should utilize Brookside Street westbound to the sidewalk on the east side of S. Tejon Street, proceed to the north sidewalk on the I-25 North Connector Road, and continue eastbound to S. Nevada Avenue.

Southbound South Nevada Avenue should utilize the north sidewalk on the I-25 N. Connector Road westbound to the sidewalk on the east side of S. Tejon Street, proceed to Brookside Street, and continue eastbound to S. Nevada Avenue.

Eastbound East Motor Way should utilize the crosswalk to the sidewalk on the east side of S. Tejon Street and proceed north or south consistent.

Click here to view maps.

MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT FROM THE CITY OF COLORADO SPRINGS:

The City of Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) plan to increase safety and efficiency for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles at the I-25 Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue Interchange. The project will enhance traffic flow from the southbound I-25 exit to Nevada Avenue and increase queuing capacity for left-turning vehicles from northbound Nevada Avenue to northbound I-25. Improvements to pedestrian and bicycle facilities include wider sidewalks, enhanced visibility, and increased accessibility. The project will be completed in three phases to minimize traffic impacts over a total of nine months.

Phase 1 of the project includes the construction of a new median on Nevada from Brookside to I-25 to facilitate increased queuing capacity for left-turns to northbound I-25. Additional improvements to be completed during this phase include a new pedestrian bridge across Cheyenne Creek and sidewalk improvements on Tejon under I-25.

Phase 2 of the project improves traffic flow by widening the I-25 South Connector Road to accommodate a new right-turn lane at Nevada Ave. Additional improvements include the construction of new sidewalk facilities on Nevada from Brookside to I-25 and a new traffic signal at the Nevada and Brookside intersection.

Phase 3 of the project will complete the remaining sidewalk, bicycle, and intersection improvements on Tejon from I-25 to Motor Way.

Project Benefits

Upgraded pedestrian facilities and traffic signals.

Construction of a pedestrian bridge over Cheyenne Creek, providing safe passage for pedestrians through the busy corridor.

Improved traffic flow from the southbound I-25 exit to S. Nevada Avenue.

Pavement rehabilitation will improve the driving experience and safety.

High-visibility pavement markings and bike ramps at crosswalks will increase safety for bicyclists on S. Tejon Street.

Curb protection at the S. Tejon Street and Motorway intersection will improve comfort for bicyclists.





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.