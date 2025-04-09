Watch Now
Alabama Rep. expects Space Command will move from Colorado Springs this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — Alabama Representative Mike Rogers says Space Command will be moving its headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama.

Rogers commented on the McCrary Institutes podcast, which is a non-partisan think tank.

"Space Command will officially be assigned to build its headquarters in Huntsville," said Rogers.

He went on to say the contractor for the project is ready to "turn dirt" on the day the announcement is made. Rogers also said he expects the announcement to be made this month.

Colorado's Republican delegation is hosting a press call Thursday morning to answer questions about the future of Space Command.

