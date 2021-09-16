Al Khammasi sentenced to 45 years in prison

According to the 4th Judicial DA, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after an El Paso County jury found him guilty of several crimes related to the 2018 shooting of Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel.

In June Al Khammasi was convicted of "one count of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, the associated crime of violence counts for this charge, three counts of assault in the first degree, one count of menacing, and one count of prohibited use of a weapon," according to the 4th Judicial District of El Paso and Teller counties.

Colorado Springs Police Department Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi was convicted in 2021 for the attempted murder of Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel in 2018.

In the early hours of August 2, 2018, Officer Duzel and Corporal Carter were responding separately to calls for shots fired in the area of Boulder St and Bonfoy. According to police radio traffic obtained by News5, there were at least three calls from witnesses in the area who called 911 to report hearing gunshots or seeing a man tuck a pistol in his waistband.

Investigators said Duzel made contact with Al Khammasi, who was walking west along Boulder Street, when they shot at each other. Duzel was shot in the head.

Corporal Carter arrived on the scene shortly afterward and fired his weapon in order to disarm the suspect. Immediately after the shooting, Carter provided medical care for both until medics arrived.

In the weeks after the shooting, the community rallied to support Cem Duzel as he underwent extensive treatment at UCHealth Memorial Hospital before being transferred to a rehabilitation hospital in Denver. The most recent update from the Colorado Springs Police Department indicated he had moved out of state to live near his family.

Officer Cem Duzel served for 5 years with the Colorado Springs Police Department within the Sand Creek Division.