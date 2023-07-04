Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Airplane safely lands without landing gear down at Centennial Airport

centennial airport.png
South Metro Fire Rescue
centennial airport.png
Posted at 8:13 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 22:13:19-04

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two people onboard a single-engine airplane walked away uninjured after the aircraft landed with its gear up at Centennial Airport Monday.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the airport on a report of an aircraft emergency around 2 p.m.

The Rockwell Commander 112 was coming in for a landing with its gear up. It’s unclear why the landing gear was not in place for the landing.

The Commander landed on runway 17R and the two onboard exited the aircraft without injuries, South Metro said in a Tweet.

Firefighters said a small fire occurred but was extinguished prior to crews arriving on scene.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing