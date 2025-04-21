Air Force Restores Articles About First Female Thunderbird Pilot After Removal Under Trump DEI Directive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Air Force has restored several online articles about retired Col. Nicole Malachowski, the first female Thunderbird pilot, after they were previously removed as part of the Trump administration's directive to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion content from military websites.

Malachowski, a Colorado native who served 21 years as a fighter pilot, had her accomplishments documented in multiple articles on military websites before they were taken down at the administration's request.

"I can't believe that something like this is happening in the country whose uniform I wore," Malachowski said.

The decorated veteran expressed how she and other female aviators felt about the removal of their stories.

"For us to turn around and say you're good enough to serve but not good enough to be remembered is a complete slap in the face," Malachowski said.

This is not the first time the Air Force Academy has complied with Trump's executive order over DEI programs. Currently, the Air Force Academy is conducting an audit of courses that the current administration has questioned their need for.

News 5 reached out to the Air Force for comment and is awaiting a response.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___





CSPD investigating sexual assault on a child allegations against former D11 employee On Friday, CSPD confirmed to News5 that they are investigating claims involving former D11 Athletic Director Christopher Noll for allegations of sexual assault of a child by a person of trust. CSPD confirms they are investigating claims involving former D11 Athletic Director

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.