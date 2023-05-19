Air Force cadets help fifth graders build model rockets

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO — Members of the Air Force Academy's Blue Horizon Rocketry team showed local students just how fun science can be on Thursday.

The club spent Wednesday and Thursday helping the fifth grade class at Douglass Elementary build model rockets and launch them. Douglass Elementary is located on the Air Force Academy base. The goal was to show how science and engineering are important parts of everyday life. The rocketry team says they hope the fun helps to encourage students to pursue careers in science.

"I'm trying to instill in them that you can make things you can design things and they can end up the way you want," said Lt. Colonel Dell Olmstead with the United States Air Force Academy. "And so that's a piece of this engineering and trying to get them to see that engineering isn't scary, it's not for somebody else. It's a thing that I can do too."

The cadets say the best part of this project was feeling the energy and excitement of the students working on the project.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.