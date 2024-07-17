Watch Now
Air Force Academy's Class of 2028 face challenges during training at Jacks Valley

Justin R. Pacheco
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jul 16, 2024

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The United States Air Force Academy's (USAFA) Class of 2028 has begun their training at Jacks Valley.

The class began their military careers last month during In-Processing Day (I-Day).

New class at the Air Force Academy begin military career

According to USAFA, this is the second part of basic cadet training. There is a 3,300 acre march to the training complex.

Once cadets arrive, they set up a tent encampment and prepare for two weeks of intensive military training.

Cadets then complete the following:

  • The Obstacle Course
  • The Leadership Reaction Course - basic cadets solve problems and cross obstacles
  • The Confidence Course- basic cadets overcome challenging obstacles
  • The Assault Course - basic cadets go through combat like situations
  • Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRNE) training
  • Self Aid Buddy Care (SABC) - basic first aid
  • Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) - small arms training
USAFA says other groups use Jacks Valley for combat survival and weapons training.

Last year, leaders said one goal of Jacks Valley is to challenge cadets beyond the idea of their limits.

Air Force Academy cadets go through their toughest training yet

To learn more about Jacks Valley, visit USAFA's website.

