Air Force Academy Prep School's graduating class finishes with high honors

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO — The 62nd Air Force Academy Preparatory School graduation was held Monday afternoon at Arnold Hall.

This year's class showed an exceptional academic gain, with the third-highest cumulative GPA since 2003.

According to the school, the class also had the highest retention rate in 10 years, with 98% of its graduates having appointment offers into the United States Air Force Academy's 2027 class. One of the academy's top preppies gave encouraging remarks to the graduating class prior to receiving their diplomas.

"The prep school has done its job well.," said C1C Christopher Von Haasl, a member of the United States Air Force Academy's Class of 2023. It's prepared you for the challenges of the hill. And it is now up to you to do the exact same thing here on the academy. Be successful and use those skill sets well."

The United States Air Force Academy's class of 2023 will graduate on June 1st. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver the commencement speech.

