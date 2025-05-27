Air Force Academy mourning the loss of Preparatory School Cadet Candidate

TEXAS (KOAA) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) is mourning the loss of Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, who was killed while kayaking on Lake Grapevine in Texas.

Cadet Candidate Moore, who was 18 years old, graduated from the USAFA Preparatory School on May 19. USAFA said she had accepted an appointment to join the Academy as a member of the Class of 2029.

United States Air Force Academy

USAFA says support services, including the following, will be offered to cadet candidates, faculty and staff:



Academy chaplains

mental health professionals

leaders

Lt. Gen. Troy Bauernfiend, USAFA's Superintendent, released the following statement regarding Moore's death:

“We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend – Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met. Ava’s constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team. Our team is focused on providing support to Ava’s family, her Prep School Squadron, the Prep School Women’s Basketball team, and the entire Academy family.” Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent

