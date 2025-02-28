Air Force Academy investigating potential cadet Honor Code violations

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) says they are currently investigating potential Honor Code violations during a weekly knowledge test.

USAFA says nearly 100 cadets admitted to either cheating or tolerating cheating. The academy says those cadets have received punitive sanctions and rehabilitation actions.

“The Honor Code is foundational to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the character necessary of warrior leaders,” said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, USAFA Superintendent. “Everyone at our Academy must live and enforce the Honor Code.”

USAFA says they are also investigating if any other cadets cheated or facilitated cheating. They say those cadets, if any, will be held accountable.

The Academy says they will use this investigation to make changes to strengthen enforcement and commitment to the Honor Code.

