Air Force Academy hosting annual engineering and construction camp

United States Air Force Academy
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jun 25, 2024

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) are at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) for the annual SAME/Air Force Academy Engineering & Construction Camp.

The camp began on Sunday and will run through Saturday.

The two organizations held their first camp in 2000. Every year, nearly 100 high school students who are interested in STEM careers and military service have a week-long immersion in the following:

  • skill-building
  • teamwork
  • problem-solving
  • leadership

The camp is open to juniors and seniors from all parts of the United States who have expressed an interest in applying to a service academy or ROTC program.

Upon arrival, campers are grouped in teams to complete engineering and construction-related tasks to test their technical acumen, communication, and collaboration.

A highlight of the camp is the concrete beam testing event, which was held Monday morning. This activity gives the students an opportunity to work with heavy equipment and see the quality of their work.

The Camp Director is Col. (Ret.) James Hodges, a civil engineer, USAFA graduate and Air Force veteran.

Other projects during the week at camp include the following:

  • designing and building dog houses
  • water quality and filtration challenges
  • visits to laboratories on campus
  • engineering reaction course competition

"The campers’ exposure to such varied and unique STEM career paths in one location within a single week is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that both campers and staff will never forget," said SAME National President Sharon Krock.
For more information about the camp, visit SAME's website.

