Air Force Academy honors Major Paul Weaver

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colorado — The Air Force Academy held a ceremony today to remember the life of one of there own Friday.

Major Paul Weaver and his crew aboard Spirit 03 were supporting a group of Marines in combat during the Gulf War when the AC-130 was hit by a missile and destroyed.

The academy class of 1979 donated money to have a statue erected at the academy to remember Weaver and everyone else who was killed that night. Members of Weaver's family attended the ceremony. They said that cadets who look at the memorial should remember the courage of those who fly into danger and to emulate the spirit of those who came before them.

"It's just a reminder of what can happen, what you might be asked to do," said Karen Roberts, Weaver's sister. "This crew didn't have to take that that call but they didn't hesitate."

AC-130 crews are held in high regard amongst members of the armed forces because they are the ones who are often called to help ground troops in times of warfare.

