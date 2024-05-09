Watch Now
Air Force Academy firefighters working to extinguish a small brush fire

Posted at 8:20 PM, May 08, 2024
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — United States Air Force Academy firefighters are working to put out a small brush fire behind the base convenience store.

An Air Force Academy spokesperson says the fire started around 7:20 p.m. and is less than an acre in size. Crews are working on containment and putting out hot spots.

No evacuations are in place at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we receive more information.
