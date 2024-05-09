Air Force Academy firefighters working to extinguish a small brush fire

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — United States Air Force Academy firefighters are working to put out a small brush fire behind the base convenience store.

An Air Force Academy spokesperson says the fire started around 7:20 p.m. and is less than an acre in size. Crews are working on containment and putting out hot spots.

No evacuations are in place at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we receive more information.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.