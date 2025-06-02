Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty retires as controversial civilian faculty cuts loom

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty, Brigadier General Linell A. Letendre, retired last week following the Academy's Class of 2025 graduation ceremony.

Her retirement has been expected–at least in Air Force Academy (USAFA) circles–since the start of the year; but it comes at a time of uncertainty at the military institution as large-scale civilian faculty cuts loom on the horizon, according to multiple reports by KOAA and our news partners at the Gazette.

USAFA Superintendent Tony Bauernfeind reportedly informed staff in early April that the institution was planning to cut about 100 civilian faculty members ahead of the Fall 2025 semester. The move could lead to a decrease in majors offered, courses cut, and, as some critics have pointed out, might risk accreditation for the Academy.

“All planning efforts are pre-decisional, and we are continuing internal deliberations and discussions,” an Academy spokesperson said in early May.

The reports caused multiple current and former USAFA faculty and administration members to speak out, both on the record and anonymously, fearing the move would degrade the academic rigor of the Academy while offering limited, if any, financial savings.

In audio of her retirement speech obtained by KOAA, Brig. Gen. Letendre never mentioned the controversial cuts, but she did stress the importance of academics and education offered by the Academy.

“We must never forget that what we teach and, more importantly, how we teach it, directly shapes the leaders that this nation depends on,” said Letendre in her speech. “That's the role of education in the profession of arms. It doesn't make the fog of war go away, but it gives us the tools to see through it.”

According to those in attendance, her retirement ceremony was held in front of about 200 faculty members and staff, including at least three retired superintendents, two deans, and three Rhodes Scholars, including retired Superintendent Lt. Gen Bradley Hosmer (Class of ‘59) and General Letendre’s daughter, a 2024 USAFA graduate.

Notably absent, according to a faculty member who wished to remain anonymous, was current Superintendent Tony Bauernfeind, who was not in attendance (nor was he mentioned in the audio of Letendre's speech obtained by KOAA). It’s unclear why Bauernfeind was not present.

In her speech, Gen. Letendre specifically highlights and thanks three former superintendents she directly served under, with the exception of Bauernfeind.

“You each have set the example for leadership of what this leadership is supposed to look like at this institution, through your character, your willingness to lift others up and your ability to elevate performance,” Gen. Letendre said to the three former superintendents. “Because of you, we've demonstrated that USAFA is a world-class academic institution, one that our nation's security deeply values and needs.”

Brig. Gen. Letendre has served in the Dean of Faculty role since 2019. She was the highest-ranking cadet at USAFA upon her graduation in 1996 as a Cadet Wing Commander.

After obtaining her law degree, Letendre returned to teach at the Academy from 2004 to 2007 before moving into a variety of legal positions.

She returned to the Academy in 2015 as the head of the Law Department from 2015 to 2018. She then chaired the Social Sciences Division for a year before ascending into the institution’s top academic post in 2019.

“Make no mistake, this education doesn't happen by accident. It happens because of the people in this room, because of the people who dedicate their lives to it, day in and day out, with unmatched passion and purpose,” Brig. Gen. Letendre said in her retirement speech.

“And over the last six years, I've had the honor of watching this faculty and academic staff create a culture grounded in the deliberate development of warfighter scholars.”

According to a spokesperson for the Academy, Col. Steve Hasstedt will be the interim Dean of Faculty until the next holder of the position is confirmed by the Senate. Hasstedt is Vice Dean and Provost of the Faculty and a permanent Professor of Biology, according to his LinkedIn profile.

