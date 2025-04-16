Air Force Academy completes investigation into men's soccer team

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Update:

The U.S. Air Force Academy announced on Wednesday the investigation into their men's soccer team is complete.

WATCH: Alleged misconduct by Air Force men's soccer players under investigation

The investigation began in October 2024, after "allegations of physical, unprofessional, and demeaning misconduct inflicted on other members of the team."

Following the investigation, the Academy said the Commandant of Cadets has begun disciplinary actions after "a thorough review of the evidence found," but has not released how many cadets will undergo corrective actions, or what the actions are.

The Academy's Athletic Director released the following statement:

“In the fall, members of the men’s soccer team breached our Athletic Code of Conduct and their actions were incompatible with Academy values and expectations.”



“While the Athletic Department engages in education and prevention measures annually with all teams, we will review our program to see where improvements can be made. It is imperative that all of our cadet-athletes and staff fully understand and embrace the clear lines between healthy teambuilding activities and unhealthy behaviors. We will work collaboratively with our teammates across the Academy, our new coaching staff, and the remaining and incoming members of the men’s soccer team to rebuild a program we will all be proud of, based on the core values of integrity, service and excellence.” Nathan Pine, U.S. Air Force Academy Athletic Director

Previous Coverage:

The United States Air Force Academy's men's soccer team is under investigation for alleged misconduct.

The academy says eight players have been suspended as of October 23. They also say these suspensions may be revisited as the investigation into the alleged misconduct continues.

An Academy spokesperson released the following statement to News5:

"The U.S. Air Force Academy is aware of reports regarding alleged misconduct by members of the men’s soccer team and has opened an investigation. Eight members have been suspended from the team, effective Oct. 23, 2024. The suspensions may be revisited as the investigation progresses. We take all allegations seriously, and due to the ongoing investigation, the Academy cannot provide additional information." Lt. Col. Brian Maguire Lt. Col. Brian Maguire

