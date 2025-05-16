Air Force Academy Class of 2025 graduation tickets available Monday

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Class of 2025 United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) graduation is open to ticket-holding members.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m., 3,000 free tickets will be available at the following locations:



Visit Colorado Springs - 515 South Cascade Avenue

Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and Visitor Center - 166 Second Street in Monument

According to USAFA, a maximum of four tickets are available to each adult on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will not be mailed and lost tickets can't be replaced. There will not be a will-call at the stadium.

USAFA says if the ceremony is relocated indoors, public tickets will not be honored.

The Class of 2025 USAFA graduation will be held on Thuesday, May 29 at 9 a.m. at Falcon Stadium. Gates open at 6 a.m. Due to increased security and traffic, USAFA suggests arriving early. Stadium entry will not be allowed after the graduation ceremony starts.

The ceremony will be livestreamed online. For more details on graduation and permitted items into the stadium, visit USAFA's website. Attendees without a DoD ID card will need to register for base access by clicking here.

