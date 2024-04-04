Air Force Academy Cadets to study total solar eclipse, support NASA research

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Cadets and faculty at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) will be studying the total solar eclipse on April 8.

On Wednesday, cadets and faculty were checking their equipment in preparation for their studies.

The cadets are one of about 40 teams that will be supporting NASA research, and studying the Sun's corona to learn more about its outer layers, which will only be visible during the eclipse.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to participate in this," said Tom Young, a USAFA Cadet. "I know not everyone has the opportunity to and I'm looking forward to help collect data that will go to NASA, their peers and the Air Force to help protect our assets and space and ensure everyone here on Earth maintains their communication and weather and everything like that."

The Academy says 19 cadets, members of the U.S. Air Force Academy Physics and Astronomy Club, and three faculty members will be traveling to Fredericksberg, Texas and McCleansboro, Illinois for the eclipse.

Cadets will collect data by using the following:



digital cameras

solar telescopes with special filters

polarization cameras

event-based cameras

The cadets say their research will help study solar activity and the impact it has on technology, such as satellites and GPS communications.

WATCH: SOUTHERN COLORADO ECLIPSE FORECAST AND VIEWING TIPS

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.