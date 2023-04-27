Air Force Academy cadets hear from former graduate, Colonel Kim Campbell

USAFA, Colorado — Cadets at the United States Air Force Academy had the chance to hear from a former graduate about her experiences as a pilot and leader in the United States Air Force.

Retired Colonel Kim Campbell served for 24 years in the Air Force and flew more than 100 combat missions in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Campbell spoke to cadets Tuesday morning about her experience as an A-10 pilot flying missions in the Iraq War, as well as things she learned in leadership positions. Students were given a copy of her new book titled Flying in the Face of Fear. In the book, Colonel Campbell details how she learned to adapt and solve problems in order to complete her mission. Campbell told cadets that being a leader means facing fear head-on, and she credits her success to her time as a cadet at the Air Force Academy.

"It's about the team," said Campbell. "It's about learning how to work together as a team, learning how to overcome challenges as a team, learning how to overcome struggles as a team. And when we go through it together, when we support each other, when we encourage each other, we come out stronger on the other side."

In her book, Campbell recalls how she managed to fly her damaged A-10 safely back to base after it was damaged during a fight in Iraq. Colonel Campbell is the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross, which is the nation's highest award for extraordinary aerial achievement.

