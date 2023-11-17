Air Force Academy Cadet selected as the winner of a prestigious Oxford scholarship

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — A cadet at the Air Force Academy is getting the chance to continue her studies as a Rhodes Scholar in England.

Cadet 1st Class Madelyn Letendre, who is a biochemistry major, was selected to receive the Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University after she graduates from the academy this upcoming May.

Letendre is also a philosophy minor, and she has been named to serve as a squadron commander within the cadet wing for the spring semester. In May, she will be commissioned into the United States Air Force as a second lieutenant.

During her time at the academy, Letendre has focused on studying mental health and PTSD in both the military community and their families. Letendre had work published in international publications, and she was also part of the student research team, which contributed to experiments at the International Space Station.

The Monument native was also a long-distance swimmer at the academy.

"It's really been a supportive environment at the academy," said Letendre. "Less so competition and more pushing each other to be the best that we all can be. And so I'm looking forward to continuing that at Oxford because as I understand it's a similar mindset where you're support each other and trying to see what can you learn together rather than individually."

Letendre will be pursuing a double master's, one in neuroscience and one in public policy. After Oxford, she plans to head for flight training with the Air Force.

“Madelyn Letendre is a shining example of the hard work, service mindset, and internal motivation that prepares our cadets to lead," said Col. Margaret Martin, U.S. Air Force Academy Vice Dean of the Faculty. "We are so proud of her and pleased to have her represent the Academy and her fellow cadets.”

Letendre is the 44th Rhodes Scholar from the U.S. Air Force Academy. To learn more about the scholarship, visit the Rhodes House Website.

