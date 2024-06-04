Air Academy High Junior ready to push cycling skills at the Pikes Peak APEX

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some of the top riders in the sport of mountain bike racing are arriving in Colorado Springs this week for the Pikes Peak APEX race series.

KOAA has invited and is sponsoring some of the best local high school racers to take on the three days of courses.

“I'm a little bit nervous about racing three days in a row. But I think I'm okay at endurance, like I do a lot of it. So it should be all right. And I'm just really excited,” said Air Academy High School Junior, Kylie Moerk.

Moerk is the single young woman on the team of four.

She holds her own with the young men.

She also says there are fewer women in the sports and finds connections are quick when she meets up with other women who mountain bike.

“It kind of makes it so that when you find other girls that ride, you're really good friends with them. Like, especially at like high school league races.”

At the APEX she will be on course with some pro level riders who are very aggressive and fast.

She said, “It's definitely intimidating because a lot of the people that do this race are just really, really good.”

There is also an opportunity she sees for pushing her riding skills and getting better.

“You get a sense of accomplishment with racing, like older and faster people. And, especially if you do somewhat well, then you're like, Okay, I can almost hang with them.”

The Pikes Peak APEX races happen June 7-9, 2024.

Click here to learn more.

___





One acre fire contained on Pikes Peak Sunday The United States Forest Service said that a one-acre fire burning near the Manitou Reservoir. A plume of smoke sent in by many of you could be seen across Colorado Springs. Manitou Fire burning on Pikes Peak contained Sunday afternoon

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.