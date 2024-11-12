Aimee Cox returns to Colorado Springs as Chief Housing and Homelessness Officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— A long-time community service member has returned to Colorado Springs to tackle two major challenges.

The City of Colorado Springs hired its new housing and homelessness officer to address housing and homelessness in the community.

"I was raised in Colorado Springs and very challenging circumstances," Aimee Cox said.

Cox says a single mom raised her, so she saw firsthand what low incomes could do to a family.

"Housing stability was always an issue," Cox said.

Cox says she worked for the City for 15 years as a Community Development Manager and the Colorado Springs City Council's first administrator.

"I worked with Mayor Steve Bach to launch the initiative to end homelessness," Cox said.

Her homework is to figure out a balanced approach.

"Public safety and compassion," Cox said. "We have to have a community that people feel safe. Your community does not thrive if residents do not feel safe."

She says housing plays a critical role, emphasizing how serious the housing crisis is in Colorado Springs.

"It's difficult to access for people to buy home right now. Housing cost is significant issue," Cox said.

Her goal is to get better data.

"Where are the gaps in the system? What is working? How many people are entering and exiting," Cox said.

Under the Mayor's budget proposal, continuing support for homeless shelters is in the works. Mayor Yemi Mobolade proposed spending $500 thousand dollars on local shelters.

News5 asked her the biggest change she wants to see in two years.

"What I ultimately would like to see is fewer people living on the streets—the shorter length of time for people experiencing homelessness. More exists to permanent housing," Cox said.





Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes. Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.