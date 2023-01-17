Ahead of the winter storm Colorado Springs Utilities wants you to know this information

COLORADO SPRINGS UTILITIES — As the first big storm of 2023 makes its way toward the front range and the Pikes Peak Region Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) wants you to be prepared.

Snow totals across the northern parts of the News5 viewing area are expected to accumulate between 2" - 10" in some areas.

Colorado Springs Utilities has electric crews ready to respond 24/7 in case of a power outage. CSU does recommend having friends or neighbors you can seek shelter with if you lose power during a storm.

Below are more recommendations and resources provided by Colorado Springs Utilities ahead of the coming weather.

Report downed power lines at (719) 448-4800. Never attempt to remove lines yourself.

Report and track electric outages using our online outage map.

Do not use ovens, stoves, or camping stoves for heat to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Clear snow and ice from your natural gas meter to keep it running efficiently. Gently brush the snow off with your hands, broom, or brush. Do not kick it or hit it with a shovel, as this could damage the meter.

If your mast becomes loose, bent, or damaged, contact an electrician for repairs. Do not touch the mast. If an outage occurs, your mast must be in working order before we can safely restore power to your home.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.