Agreement would allow Pueblo and Otero County to help each other in emergencies

COLORADO — Otero County and the City of Pueblo are in the process of putting together an agreement to help each other out during emergencies.

If firefighters from either group are called in, they will provide help for free for the first 24 hours. After that, they will have the choice to discuss how they will be paid for helping out.

"As the wildfire threat just keeps getting higher, and higher, and higher, it's important that we can pull resources from other jurisdiction to mitigate the hazard for all of the communities surrounding Pueblo," said Deputy Chief Keith Novak with the Pueblo Fire Department.

On Tuesday, Pueblo City Council approved the first presentation of this ordinance during their regular meeting. The ordinance reads as follows:

An Ordinance approving an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Pueblo, and Otero County relating to mutual aid in the provision of fire protection and other emergency

The background of this ordinance says that when incidents grow beyond the response capacity for any organization, it is important to have a plan.

The ordinance now moves to a final presentation, where City Council can make the decision on whether or not to approve of the agreement. That decision is expected to be finalized by mid-January.

To read the ordinance in its entirety, visit the City of Pueblo's Website.

