Age 72 and racing in the Pikes Peak APEX

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some of the mountain bike racers at the Pikes Peak APEX are proving age does not limit ability to compete.

“I think it's encouraging for women to know that I'm racing at age 72,” said APEX racer, Charlotte Miller.

Experience in racing comes with time and when you have been racing for decades experience grows into wisdom.

“When I began racing, there was no such thing as women as pros,” said Miller.

That was in the 1980s.

Now in 2024 qt the Pikes Peak APEX women and men share the same courses for the three-day mountain bike race.

Miller has finished previous APEX races.

“The fact that it's in my backyard makes me eager to get out and prove to myself that I can still ride these trails.

She likes mountain bike racing because it keeps both body and mind fit.

“It requires such intentional focus in order to navigate through the single tracks.”

Each course is studied.

On the downhills she will be cautious.

The uphill sections are her strength.

“I love to climb. So each of these courses has a significant amount of climbing,” said Miller, “Over the three days, we'll be putting in 61 to 62 miles.”

Experience in racing comes with time and when you have been racing for decades experience grows into wisdom.

To first timers and the young up-and-comers the long time racer offers advice.

“They might be nervous. And nerves is good, as long as you put those nerves forward into the race and stay positive.”

There is competing against other racers and then there is Miller’s approach--she want to beat her own times from previous races.

___





Four rescued from surging Arkansas River in Pueblo Four people were rescued from the surging Arkansas River in Pueblo Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall combined with the annual runoff have contributed to high water levels downstream of the Pueblo Dam. Four rescued from surging Arkansas River in Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.