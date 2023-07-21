After the rain: How long is too long to wait to water?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thanks to a long string of rainy days through early summer landscapes are green without a major water bill.

“There's really no replacement,” said Colorado Springs Parks Department Conservation Specialist, Jarod Clayton.

Only in Southern Colorado the current amount of rain is an exception.

It means landscapes will have to deal with conditions returning to dry.

“It will take your lawn time to adjust from a lot of rain to very little rain and just irrigation,” said Colorado Springs Utilities Conservation Supervisor, Julia Gallucci.

When the weather pattern dries, and it will, lawns will quickly get thirsty.

“As the available moisture that we receive from mother nature runs out, we typically like to turn our systems back on to continue to have the reserves in the soil,” said Clayton.

The advice from Colorado Springs Parks Managers is to not let the ground get totally dry before starting to water.

Clayton said, “The general rule of thumb is we turn our systems on the day before we think we need it to eliminate and reduce the amount of turf grass stress that we see out in the parks and our medians.”

The rule with Colorado Springs Utilities is watering three days a week at the height of summer and two days a week during cooler spring and fall months.

“Applying water at the right time is really important,” said Gallucci.

Whether sprinklers or rain you only need one or the other.

With your lawn, it is more about the frequency of days than a large amount of water at one time.

____

