After lengthy delays, Colorado Springs homeless population count to release next week

COLORADO SPRINGS — The results of the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless population count are expected to be released next week after delays on the federal level, organizers said.

The PIT survey provides data on how many people are experiencing homelessness within the community during a snapshot in time. This year’s count was conducted on January 22 and results were initially expected to be released in the spring.

The homeless census is required to receive federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address homelessness in communities across the nation.

Organizers said HUD must verify the survey numbers and approve them, but that this approval process “was more protracted than usual this year.”

Denver’s Point-In-Time survey results were released on Wednesday, showing an increase in the capital city’s unhoused population, but fewer people sleeping on the streets compared to a year ago.

According to KOAA sister station KMGH, the report showed the number of people experiencing homelessness across the Denver metro hit a record high of 9,977 people, up from 9,065 in 2023.

With Colorado Springs results likely coming as soon as next week, expectations are unclear. In 2022, the PIT count showed 267 people reported being unsheltered and in 2023 there were 374 people reported as unsheltered.

“HUD did just recently clear the final numbers for us but we still have a few things to do on our end before we can release them publicly,” said Amber Carlton, communications manager with Community Health Partnership, which conducts the annual count. “We’re hoping to have this completed by next week.”

This comes as the City of Colorado Springs announced public meetings on August 15 for community input on their long-term homelessness response plan.

The city said it will focus on six key areas as it develops the new strategic draft, including providing employment opportunities, increasing mental health care, and adding low-income affordable housing.

“What we want the public to know is that this is how the city can respond to homelessness. Our lanes are limited in what we can do. We rely a lot on partnerships,” said Katie Sunderlin, acting chief housing officer with the city’s Housing and Community Vitality Department. “This is a community effort to respond to homelessness. This plan is truly ‘What can the city do and what processes within our control can we refine and expand?’”

The public can attend an in-person meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. at the downtown City Administration Building on S. Nevada Ave. Or a virtual meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. More information can be found here.

Steve Wayant, a licensed clinical social worker and street outreach program manager for Homeward Pikes Peak, a homeless advocacy organization, said his work leads him to believe the homeless population numbers have increased.

“Based on what we've seen, they're increasing. There's a lot of people out there that need help. Colorado Springs is an expensive city to live in,” said Wayant.

“We might have some individuals that may be able to scrape up some money to pay for a couple months rent, but they don't have enough money for applications and deposits and whatever the apartment complex may require. So we're struggling with that. There's just a lot of people out homeless.”

Wayant said his biggest concern right now is getting everyone into a shelter before the winter hits. He said they recently met a double amputee living on the streets who had to have more of his legs amputated last winter due to frostbite on his legs.

He said they need more resources and vouchers to support the homeless population in El Paso County.

“Just remember, people have all sorts of impressions and thoughts of what homeless people are, and that's not always the case. There's some that fit the stereotype, but most of them have gone through a lot of things in life,” said Wayant. “They're out of a job and it’s a struggle. I think a lot of us are one check, one paycheck away from being homeless. And that's what a lot of the people that we see. And it's just hard once you get down and it's hard to get back up.”

