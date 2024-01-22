El Paso County’s annual Point in Time Count is underway today

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today over 60 people will take to the streets to conduct El Paso County’s annual Point in Time Count.

This is the second year some of the people chosen to help conduct this survey have experienced homelessness in their lifetime. I spoke with Kristy Milligan, the C-E-O of Westside CARES, a coalition of churches that provide services to people experiencing homelessness.

Kristy says having volunteers who have been homeless is a big help. These individuals know where to find those who are struggling. The survey will tally people living on the streets, staying in emergency shelters, living in their cars, or living in the homeless camps in El Paso County. The survey also keeps track of individuals who are in transitional housing. Having these numbers helps El Paso County not only keep track of those experiencing homelessness but also helps the county receive federal funding to help those struggling.

“Westside CARES is better able to do our job when there are more resources for rapid rehousing, transitional housing, and shelter options that may lead to step-ups. When we provide the government with an accurate count, we are able to then get more resources within the community,” said Milligan.

“People by enlarge want to be sheltered. They want homes and they are willing to engage in temporary shelter when it can save their lives. So, we know that providing resources that allow people to access dignifying experiences of being sheltered is really important,” said Milligan.

Last year 374 people reported being unsheltered. It was up from 267 the previous year.

Kristy says it is important to note that each year the numbers shift. We have not seen a gradual increase in homelessness over the past few years. However, she says factors like weather will determine how many people get tallied. Regardless, this survey does make a difference each year.

Since 2012, El Paso County has received millions of dollars in federal funding to provide transitional housing to the homeless.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.