After closing 2 years ago due to the pandemic, the Coors Brewing Tour is back

DENVER — The Coors Brewery Tour in Golden will officially reopen on Friday after remaining closed for about two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 90-minute tours of the facility are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting at 10 a.m. The last tours of each day will leave at 3:30 p.m.

The company announced it would close its tours temporarily on March 13, 2020.

"We are always proud to share our history, heritage and quality products with you," it posted on Facebook that day. "However, with coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading around the country, and consistent with guidance from public health officials to limit large gatherings, we have temporarily closed the Coors Brewery Tour until further notice."

On Monday, Molson Coors Guest Relations Manager Michelle Aldava said with the tours ready to reopen, the new and enhanced experience highlights both the facility and its recent upgrades, as well as the company's history.

“We are thrilled to reopen the Coors Brewery Tour and share this iconic experience with the public," Aldava said.

The brewery has upgraded the tour format to enrich the experience for visitors. According to the company, this includes "a new lounge, personal tour guides, free samples throughout the tour, including a final product sample at the end, and complimentary branded aluminum cups for guests." Guests who intend on drinking the samples must have their ID with them.

Reservations, which are required, can be made online. Fees start at $20. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for guests over the age 6 is required. Group sizes are limited. The parking lot is located at 13th and Ford Street in Golden.