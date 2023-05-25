After a years wait 30th Street reopened between Fontanero and Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs announced in a press release Thursday, that 30th Street between Fontanero St. and Garden of the Gods Rd. is now open.

The closure which has lasted a year in length provides new access to Garden of the Gods Park and completes one of the five evacuation routes for the northwest of Colorado Springs.

Work will continue in the area as crews continue to service two retaining walls, and work on a widening road to include a bicycle lane.

