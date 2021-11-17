Afghan interpreter shares his journey as a refugee

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we work to help the Afghan refugees coming to our area, we wanted to share the perspective of one of those refugees.

He was determined to get to Colorado Springs to be near the U.S. Army Captain he worked for as an interpreter. He told me about the escape and how Lutheran Family Services is helping him get back on his feet.

News 5 will not be sharing his name in order to protect his family still trying to flee Afghanistan.

"I came to the united state on 28 of august," he said.

But getting here was not easy. He was part of the massive crowds of people trying to escape from the airport in Kabul as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan.

"When I got there I helped the marines a lot because they I was trying to make the people in order because it was a mess."

He went on to describe chaos and desperation, including some of the shocking and heartbreaking images we all saw.

"I saw the bodies that they were dropping from the airplane yeah it was very hard," he said, "the situation was very bad you know because when the Taliban took over the government I was like just hiding myself in the in my house you know? And suddenly I heard that the Americans are trying to evacuate the people they used to work with."

Thankfully, he was one of them. He was one of them. He says he worked as an interpreter for the u-s army and had a badge to prove it. Three days into the chaos at the airport he learned he had a spot on a plane.

"It was early in the morning around 3 a.m. I had nothing with myself only my documents and one afghan traditional clothing"

His trip from Kabul took him to Qatar, then Ramstein air base in Germany, then Washington D.C., from there he went to the National Guard base in Fort Pickett, Virginia.

"When I was in the base I selected the address and I provided the address of the Captain I used to work for him back in Afghanistan so when I came in here in the airport one of the lady from Luthern Family she was waiting for me."

Since then he says Lutheran Family Services in Colorado Springs has helped find him a home, get food stamps and Medicaid, and is working to bring one of his brothers who evacuated to Colorado Springs.

He says his next step will be to earn his GED so he can then join the U.S. Military.

"I will join the air force first of all to serve this country and to my family and after that I want to continue my educations you know which is a good option for me," he said. "After finishing my air force I will try to open a business... as I see America is the land of opportunity."

