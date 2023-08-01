Affordable internet service sign up for those in need, Colorado Springs

The Community Economic Defense Project (CEDP) will attend the Backpack Bash at Hillside Community Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, according to the organization, to assist those who are eligible with enrolling in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The ACP is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program designed to assist people with affording broadband internet. It can provide a reduction of up to $30 per month and up to $75 per month for those on Tribal lands.

Those interested are eligible if their total household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or one or more members of the household:



Participates in programs like SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline

Receives benefits under free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including the USDA Community Eligibility Provision

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current year

Meets the criteria for a broadband provider’s low-income program

Participates in one of several Tribal specific programs

Those who are eligible can also receive a discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase.____

