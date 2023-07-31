How to help southern Colorado families get school supplies this year

COLORADO SPRINGS — With students heading back to school this month, keep in mind some families could use an extra hand right now. And one local nonprofit tells us the need is greater this year because families are struggling to provide the basics in this economy.

The local nonprofit, Cos I Love You is telling me they are seeing a greater need this year to help local students get the resources they need to return to the classroom. One way to help local students going back to school is to donate to Cos I Love You’s Backpack Bash.

Cos I Love You was able to collect 12,000 backpacks from the backpack bash they hosted this year. And while Cos I Love You that is handing out the backpacks to families in need, it really is a community collaboration to collect the needed backpacks for families. More than 70 local churches, community members, school districts all came together to get the supplies they need to serve local families in Southern Colorado.

“This year, with the economy the way that it is, we have a lot of families that are really focusing on the basics so they’re focusing on making sure their families have food and shelters so when we get to the school year, it’s almost like jarring to go “now we have to purchase school supplies,” said Corrie Smith a project manager at Cos I Love You.

Each student who receives a backpack, also gets school supplies filled in that backpack. The next time to pick up a backpack for your student is this Saturday, August 5.

