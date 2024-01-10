Affordability top of mind for lawmakers in 2024 session

DENVER — Colorado's legislative priorities for 2024 look similar to 2023's agenda, but state lawmakers say they're now looking forward to getting some long-term solutions to issues like property tax relief and overall housing affordability.

"The big issue for us is fighting for relief for the people and small businesses of Colorado," Senator Paul Lundeen (R-Colorado Springs) said, "affordable housing because for most people, that's the most expensive thing."

What housing affordability looks like is once again up for discussion between the Democratic majority and Republican lawmakers. Democratic lawmakers say they plan to bring forward bills relating to Land Use at the capitol.

A sweeping bill on Land Use reform failed in the 2023 session, lawmakers say they're looking at a series of bills to address zoning.

Representative Stephanie Vigil (D-Colorado Springs) says she's looking to repeal parking mandates taken away, "forcing private developers to install off-street parking I think is not the best move for us," Vigil said.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade says he's going to be watching bills on Land Use closely and the potential impacts they could have on Colorado Springs.

"It's important to me that we have the ability to still maintain our own way of doing business and our own local control," Mobolade.

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) are expected to be a big point of the discussion with affordable housing. ADUs are smaller, detached properties homeowners can have on their property.

Lawmakers are also introducing bills on job creation, public health issues including substance abuse, and education.

How lawmakers work with each other has been a topic of discussion throughout the capitol. It's the case for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, within their own parties and across party lines.

"I don’t have to get 100% of what I want, I’ll settle for 60%, 70% all day long you know it’s the art of compromise," Senator Larry Liston (R-Colorado Springs) said.

"I think the problem we run into is when we have a few people who just aren’t actually here to do the work, they’re here to be a problem they’re here to disrupt," Rep. Stephanie Vigil (D-Colorado Springs) said.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.