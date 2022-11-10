Adult youth pastor arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit material to a minor

FOUNTAIN — An adult youth pastor has been arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit material to a minor in his youth group.

The Fountain Police Department began investigating the report on Oct. 13, 2022. The investigation led to 38-year-old Jeffery Williams' arrest on Nov. 10.

Williams was a pastor at the 901 N. Santa Fe Ave. Salvation Army location in Fountain.

Police say Williams turned himself in and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on unlawful sexual communication in a position of trust and obscenity.

Detectives with FPD are looking for additional witnesses or victims who may have information about this.

If you have any information, please contact Corporal Tori Slater at (719) 382-4288. To remain anonymous, contact call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

____

