Adapting because "Everyone has the right to play."

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Simple things like exercise can be a challenge for veterans dealing with injuries or disabilities.

“I was in a car accident during my military service, so I injured my back and my neck,” said Coast Guard Veteran, Dale Edmonds.

Edmonds is among a large group of veterans in Colorado Springs for a trail ride on adaptive cycles.

“It gives you a little bit more flexibility, and you don't have to strain as hard. So you're still getting exercise, but it's just easier on the back,” said Edmonds.

The veterans are getting an assist from the Colorado based non-profit Adaptive Adventures.

“Mobilize any human really, whether they're in a wheelchair and have to pedal with their hands, or they have to modify how they pedal with their feet. These bikes really can adapt to anyone,” said, Adaptive Adventures, Cycling Director, Chris Wiegand.

Adaptive Adventures works with anyone who has a disability.

Wiegand said, “We're a free opportunity for people with disabilities, physical disabilities, and their families, to recreate with us.”

There is a base in Westminter Colorado, and the program is often mobile.

For the Colorado Springs ride a large trailer shuttled in bikes and serves a base for the day.

“Everybody has the right to play,” said Wiegand,” And the bike is the perfect freedom

For anyone with a disability, realizing adventure is possible can change physical, mental and emotional health.

For more information on Adaptive Adventures.

