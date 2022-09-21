Adams City High School closed Wednesday due to threat

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — All classes are canceled at Adams City High School Wednesday as authorities investigate a threat spotted on social media on Tuesday.

In a letter sent home to parents and guardians, Adams City High School Principal Chris Garcia said a threat of violence against the school circulated on social media on Tuesday. As a result, all classes and extracurricular were canceled at Adams City High School on Wednesday.

Garcia said this will allow the Commerce City Police Department to investigate the threats.

Classes will resume as normal on Thursday, he said.

"We would like to thank our students, staff, and community for reporting suspicious activity to the district," the letter concluded.

The incident happened in the wake of a series of threats and “swatting” incidents were called in to schools across Colorado on Monday, though those were unfounded.

A student at Adams City High School was detained by police after a gun was found at the school on Monday.

“The good news is law enforcement is much more adept at tracking down those digital footprints and eventually the threat makers are going to be caught,” Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, told Denver7 on Tuesday.

“There are a ton of bricks that could fall in terms of consequences,” he added, including suspension, expulsion from school and possible criminal prosecution with demands for restitution for the costs incurred from having law enforcement and school officials ramp up security when responding to the threats.