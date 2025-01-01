AdAmAn Club prepares fireworks display on the summit of Pikes Peak Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — In Colorado Springs, the AdAmAn Club gets ready for their fireworks display on the summit of Pikes Peak.

They did a test run around 9 p.m. Wednesday to make sure everything is ready for the main event.

Here's a look at the history of the AdAmAn climb up Pikes Peak and why they do it.

WATCH: The rich history behind the AdAmAn Climb and fireworks on New Years Eve

You can take a stroll along AdAmAn Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs.

WATCH: The story behind the AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs

The club’s tradition is adding one new member every year, only this year they are bending the rules.

It is happening to honor and support AdAmAn club member Lance Stark and his family who lost their son and brother in a crash earlier this year.

___





____

