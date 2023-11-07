Action plan to target fatal crashes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new source of funding will be used to help traffic engineers in Colorado Springs find ways to improve traffic safety and reduce fatal crashes.

A $280,000 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The city adds $70,000 for its required match.

“Our idea here is to develop an action plan that covers all modes, all users, and prioritizes projects,” said Colorado Springs, City Traffic Engineer, Todd Frisbie.

This grant will go toward identifying trouble zones where a disproportionate number of crashes happen, and then looking for possible engineering solutions.

That could be changing rules for turns at intersections, perhaps adding or changing the timing of traffic signals, and altering speed limits.

Frisbie said, “We pull our data, and we look at that data and say, okay, we see more crashes than what you would expect. That's a trigger for us to say, what's going on at this intersection? Is there anything we could do?”

Part of the data gathering will also be getting police and public input on locations where they have observed potentially dangerous traffic issues.

The plan will be developed and implemented over the next year to year and a half.

